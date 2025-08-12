Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
13.08.2025 00:00:50

Australia Wage Price Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q2 data for its wage price index, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Wages are expected to rise 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.3 percent on year, easing from 0.9 percent on quarter and 34 percent on year in the three months prior.

Australia also will see June numbers for home loans; in May, loans were down 2.5 percent on month.

New Zealand will provide July figures for electronic card retail sales; in June, sales were up 0.5 percent on month and down 0.4 percent on year.

Japan will see July numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.2 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent monthly decline and the 2.9 percent yearly gain in June.

The central bank in Thailand is scheduled to wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.75 percent.

