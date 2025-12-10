Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’921 -0.1%  SPI 17’761 0.0%  Dow 48’058 1.1%  DAX 24’130 -0.1%  Euro 0.9354 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’708 -0.2%  Gold 4’229 0.5%  Bitcoin 74’049 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8000 0.0%  Öl 62.6 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Helvetia Baloise46664220Idorsia36346343Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Goldsensation in China entfacht neues Interesse in der Bitcoin-Community
Europas Börsengewinner 2025: Wo Anleger jetzt noch einsteigen können
Oracle-Aktie trotz kräftigem Plus bei Umsatz und Gewinn deutlich tiefer
Nach Kursrally 2025: Kann die SoFi-Aktie ihren Höhenflug 2026 fortsetzen?
Intel-Aktie höher: EU-Strafe gegen Intel laut europäischem Gericht zu hoch
Suche...
eToro entdecken
10.12.2025 23:31:06

Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release November numbers for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The jobless rate is expected to tick up to 4.4 percent from 4.3 percent in October. The Australian economy is expected to add 30,300 jobs following the increase of 42,200 jobs in the previous month. The participation rate is seen steady at 67.0 percent.

New Zealand will see November numbers for electronic card retail sales and Q3 data for manufacturing sales volume. In October, sales were up 0.2 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year, while sales volume was down 2.9 percent on quarter in Q2.

Singapore will provide Q3 figures for unemployment; in the previous three months, the jobless rate was 2.0 percent.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Unilever-Spin-off Magnum Ice Cream-Aktie startet an der Börse - Kurs etwas über Referenzpreis
Idorsia-Aktie schnellt hoch: Schlafmittel mit Prix Galien Bridges Award ausgezeichnet - weitere Studiendaten zu Aprocitentan veröffentlicht
TUI-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Nach starken Zahlen kehrt die Dividende zurück
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie dennoch tiefer: KI-Kooperation mit OpenAI
NVIDIA-Aktie etwas tiefer: Teilfreigabe für KI-Chips bringt Bewegung
Roche-Aktie steigt: Giredestrant senkt Rückfall-Risiko bei Brustkrebs um 30 Prozent
Stanley Druckenmiller: Diese Aktien hielt er im 3. Quartal 2025
Nach Anstieg vom Vortag: So schlagen sich die Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS am Mittwoch
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI zum Handelsende knapp im Minus -- DAX schliesst etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
BAT-Aktie verliert: British American Tobacco plant Aktienrückkauf im Wert von 1,3 Milliarden Pfund

Top-Rankings

Stanley Druckenmiller: Diese Aktien hielt er im 3. Quartal 2025
Stanley Druckenmiller hat im dritten Quartal 2025 einige Veränderungen im Depot seines Duquesne ...
Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:10 Trump: USA zu Treffen in Europa eingeladen
23:02 ROUNDUP: BVB enttäuscht bei Reus-Rückkehr: Nur 2:2 gegen Bodö/Glimt
23:02 Dortmund gibt Sieg aus der Hand: Nur 2:2 gegen Bodö/Glimt
22:42 US-Softwarekonzern Adobe gibt positiven Ausblick
22:38 KORREKTUR/Rentenlücke West zwischen Mann und Frau: 61 Prozent
22:25 GNW-News: Eine neue Auszeichnung im Guide MICHELIN Doha, zweite Ausgabe
22:18 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Zinssenkung treibt Dow kräftig an
22:13 Aktien New York Schluss: Zinssenkung treibt Dow kräftig an
21:53 ROUNDUP: USA beschlagnahmen Tanker vor Küste Venezuelas
21:37 ROUNDUP: Selenskyj kündigt neues Treffen der Ukraine-Unterstützer an