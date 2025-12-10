Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release November numbers for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The jobless rate is expected to tick up to 4.4 percent from 4.3 percent in October. The Australian economy is expected to add 30,300 jobs following the increase of 42,200 jobs in the previous month. The participation rate is seen steady at 67.0 percent.

New Zealand will see November numbers for electronic card retail sales and Q3 data for manufacturing sales volume. In October, sales were up 0.2 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year, while sales volume was down 2.9 percent on quarter in Q2.

Singapore will provide Q3 figures for unemployment; in the previous three months, the jobless rate was 2.0 percent.