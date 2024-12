Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release November numbers for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The jobless rate is expected to tick up to 4.2 percent from 4.1 percent in October, with the addition of 26,000 jobs following the gain of 15,900 jobs in the previous month. The participation rate is seen steady at 67.1 percent.

New Zealand will see November figures for electronic card retail sales; in October, sales were up 0.6 percent on month and down 1.1 percent on year.

Hong Kong will provide Q3 data for industrial production and producer prices; in the three month prior, industrial output was up 0.7 percent on year, while producer prices were up 3.1 percent on year.