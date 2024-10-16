Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.10.2024 23:59:34

Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release September figures for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The Australian economy is expected to have added 25,200 jobs last month following the addition of 47,500 jobs in August. The jobless rate (4.2 percent) and the participation rate (67.1 percent) are both seen steady.

Japan will provide September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rose 3.2 percent on year after adding 2.3 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 0.5 percent, slowing from 5.6 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 237.6 billion yen following the 695.3 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.

Singapore will see September figures for non-oil domestic exports; in August, NODX was down 4.7 percent on month and up 10.7 percent on year, with a trade surplus of SGD5.90 billion.

