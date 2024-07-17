Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release June numbers for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The jobless rate is expected to tick up to 4.1 percent from 4.0 percent in May. The Australian economy is tipped to add 19,900 jobs following the increase of 39,700 jobs in the previous month. The participation rate is seen steady at 66.8 percent.

Japan will see June figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 9.3 percent on year, easing from 9.5 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 6.4 percent, down from 13.5 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is seen at 240.0 billion yen following the 1,220.1 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.

Malaysia will provide June data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump an annual 15.5 percent, up from 13.8 percent a month earlier. Exports are tipped to rise 4.6 percent on year, down from 7.3 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 14.80 billion ringgit, up from 10.10 billion ringgit in May.

Hong Kong will see June figures for unemployment; the jobless rate is seen steady at 3.0 percent.