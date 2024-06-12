Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release May figures for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The jobless rate is expected to ease to 4.0 percent from 4.1 percent, with the addition of 30,500 jobs after the increase of 38,500 jobs in April.

New Zealand will provide May data for electronic retail card sales; in April, sales were down 0.4 percent on month and 3.8 percent on year.

The Bank of Taiwan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; it's expected to hold the benchmark lending rate steady at 2.00 percent.