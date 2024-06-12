Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Starke Preisschwankungen: Kakao- und Kaffeepreise auf Rekordniveau
Neue Funktionen enthüllt: Darauf können sich Tesla-Fahrer nach dem Update freuen
Nach über einem Jahr: Tesla veröffentlicht erneut Daten zur Fahrzeugsicherheit
GRANOLAS im Blick: Wie Anleger mit ETFs an den europäischen Magnificent 7 teilhaben können
BlackRock und institutionelle Anleger verstärken Fokus auf Bitcoin-ETFs
13.06.2024 00:01:44

Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release May figures for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The jobless rate is expected to ease to 4.0 percent from 4.1 percent, with the addition of 30,500 jobs after the increase of 38,500 jobs in April.

New Zealand will provide May data for electronic retail card sales; in April, sales were down 0.4 percent on month and 3.8 percent on year.

The Bank of Taiwan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; it's expected to hold the benchmark lending rate steady at 2.00 percent.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA hat Aktiensplit vollzogen - das passierte am Montag mit der Aktie
US-Notenbank Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an
GameStop-Aktie knickt nach Abbau von Citrons Short-Position ein: GameStop mit Milliarden-Einnahmen durch Aktienverkauf
Grössere Börsenriesen als NVIDIA: Das könnten bis 2035 die nächsten Überflieger am Markt werden
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA präsentiert sich am Mittwochnachmittag stärker
Revision der Bilanzen von Trump Media: TMTG-Aktie reagiert auf Betrugsanklage gegen Wirtschaftsprüfer mit Kursverlust
Vor Fed-Zinsentscheid am Mittwoch: Bitcoin gerät unter Druck
NVIDIA-Aktie weiter im Höhenflug - wie lange kann die starke Dynamik noch anhalten?
Darum fällt der Euro gegenüber Dollar und Franken zum Wochenstart
Börsenparty geht weiter: Diese vier Schweizer Nebenwerte könnten nun durchstarten

