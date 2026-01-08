Australia Trade Surplus A$2.936 Billion In November

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$2.936 billion in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That was well shy of expectations for a surplus of A$5.140 billion following the downwardly revised A$4.353 billion surplus in October (originally A$4.385 billion).

Exports were down 2.9 percent on month at A$44.572 billion after rising a downwardly revised 2.8 percent in the previous month (originally 3.4 percent).

Imports rose 0.2 percent on month to A$41,636 billion after gaining an upwardly revised 2.4 percent a month earlier (originally 2.0 percent).