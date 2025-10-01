Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
02.10.2025 00:02:48

Australia Trade Data On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release August figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, imports were down 1.3 percent on month and exports rose 3.3 percent for a trade surplus of A$7.310 billion.

South Korea will see September data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year. That follows the 0.1 percent monthly decline and the 1.7 percent annual increase in August.

Japan will provide September figures for its monetary base; in August, the base was down 3.9 percent on year.

Hong Kong will release August numbers for retail sales; in July, sales were up 1.8 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the National Day holiday.

