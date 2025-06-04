Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’299 0.5%  SPI 16’943 0.5%  Dow 42’428 -0.2%  DAX 24’276 0.8%  Euro 0.9345 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’405 0.6%  Gold 3’377 0.7%  Bitcoin 86’005 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8185 0.0%  Öl 64.9 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Sika41879292Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Top News
Sicherheitsrisiko Quantencomputer: Google warnt vor Schwächen bei Bitcoin und RSA
KI-Revolution: Welche Aktien vom Hype um Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren - neben NVIDIA
Nintendo-Aktie profitiert: NVIDIA-CEO Jensen Huang voll des Lobes für Switch 2
Ausblick: AT&S gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Indexwechsel: IONOS erfüllt Fast-Entry-Kriterium für den MDAX
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
05.06.2025 00:00:21

Australia Trade Data On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release April figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, imports were down 2.2 percent on month and exports rose 7.6 percent for a trade surplus of A$6.90 billion.

South Korea will provide April numbers for current account; in March, the current account surplus was $9.14 billion.

Singapore will see April numbers for retail sales; in March, sales were down 2.8 percent on month and up 1.1 percent on year.

Taiwan will release May figures for consumer prices; in April, overall inflation was up 0.27 percent on month and 2.03 percent on year.

China will see May results for the services PMI from Caixin; in April, the index score was 50.7.

Thailand will provide May numbers for consumer prices; in April, overall inflation was down 0.22 percent on year, while core CPI climbed an annual 0.98 percent.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall vor Aktiensplit? Experte sieht Potenzial für kräftige Kursgewinne
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia springt am Mittwochmittag an
Tesla-Aktie tiefer: Deutscher Automarkt - Absatz bei VW, BMW und Mercedes steigt - Tesla schwächelt
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia springt am Nachmittag an
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: Broadcom präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
UBS empfiehlt Tesla-Aktie zum Verkauf: Diese Risiken könnten das Wachstum bremsen
Schwarzer Schwan für Alphabet-Aktie? Barclays warnt vor möglichem Kurseinbruch
BACHEM-Aktie leicht höher: Gründer und -Mehrheitsaktionär Peter Grogg verstorben
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag mit Abschlägen

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im Mai 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Mai 2025: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Mai 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Mai 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die Ei ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}