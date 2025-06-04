|
05.06.2025 00:00:21
Australia Trade Data On Tap For Thursday
(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release April figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, imports were down 2.2 percent on month and exports rose 7.6 percent for a trade surplus of A$6.90 billion.
South Korea will provide April numbers for current account; in March, the current account surplus was $9.14 billion.
Singapore will see April numbers for retail sales; in March, sales were down 2.8 percent on month and up 1.1 percent on year.
Taiwan will release May figures for consumer prices; in April, overall inflation was up 0.27 percent on month and 2.03 percent on year.
China will see May results for the services PMI from Caixin; in April, the index score was 50.7.
Thailand will provide May numbers for consumer prices; in April, overall inflation was down 0.22 percent on year, while core CPI climbed an annual 0.98 percent.
