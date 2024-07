Australia Trade Data On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In April, imports were down 7.2 percent on month and exports slipped 2.5 percent for a trade surplus of A$6.548 billion.

Hong Kong will see June results for the private sector Purchasing Managers Index from S&P Global; in May, the index score was 49.2 - which indicated contraction.