Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'240 0.2%  SPI 14'677 0.2%  Dow 38'654 0.4%  DAX 16'918 0.4%  Euro 0.9351 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'655 0.3%  Gold 2'039 -0.8%  Bitcoin 37'419 1.3%  Dollar 0.8671 0.0%  Öl 77.7 -1.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Sandoz124359842Swiss Life1485278Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061NVIDIA994529Swatch1225515ABB1222171
Top News
Neuer Star am KI-Himmel: Setzt sich jetzt Microsoft an der Spitze der KI-Branche?
Nach US-Launch von Bitcoin-Spot-ETFs: Weshalb es in Deutschland und Europa keine Bitcoin-ETFs gibt
Analyst: Big Tech-Aktien mit Ermüdungserscheinungen - Diese Werte haben nun Potenzial
Was Analysten von der adidas-Aktie erwarten
Novo Nordisk-Aktie: Was Analysten von Novo Nordisk erwarten
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
04.02.2024 23:33:43

Australia Trade Data On Tap For Monday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Monday release December numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The trade surplus is pegged at A$10.51 billion, down from A$11.437 billion in November, when exports rose 1.7 percent on month and imports slumped 7.9 percent.

Singapore will provide December data for retail sales; in November, sales were up 0.5 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year.

Indonesia will release Q4 figures for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.41 percent on quarter and 5.00 percent on year; that follows the 1.60 quarterly increase and the 4.94 percent yearly gain in Q3.

Thailand is scheduled to provide January numbers for consumer prices, with overall inflation expected to sink 0.82 percent on year after falling 0.83 percent in December. Core CPI is seen higher by an annual 0.57 percent, easing from 0.58 percent in the previous month.

Finally, several of the regional entities will see PMI results, including Australia (Judo Bank), Japan (Jibun Bank), Singapore (S&P Global), Hong Kong (S&P Global) and China (Caixin).

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Die Gründe, warum Warren Buffetts Investmentfahrzeug auf dem grössten Geldberg in der Unternehmensgeschichte sitzt
Morningstar empfiehlt diese Top 10 Dividendenaktien: PepsiCo, Verizon & Co.
Abflüsse aus GBTC belasten Bitcoin-Preis: JPMorgan warnt vor möglichen weiteren Abflüssen aus dem Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF
Nach der Zulassung von Bitcoin-Spot-ETFs in den USA: Warum MicroStrategy im Jahr 2024 vor Herausforderungen stehen könnte
US-Zinspolitik verfehlt: Ex-Anleihenkönig Bill Gross hat kein Vertrauen mehr in die Fed
Roche-Aktie stürzt ab: Roche 2023 von verschiedenen Faktoren ausgebremst - CEO sieht Potenziel bei Schlankmachermedikamenten
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Holcim-Aktie: S&P bestätigt Rating für Holcim - CEO erwartet Ende der Ära der Weltkonzerne
Erfolg-Konzept: Fondsmanager nutzt bei Small Caps auf die Schnäppchen-Strategie
Schweiz nun drittwichtigster Asset-Management-Standort in Europa - Marktanteil von CS und UBS jedoch geschrumpft

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit