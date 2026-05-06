Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release March figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In February, imports were down 3.2 percent on month and exports rose 4.9 percent for a trade surplus of A$5.686 billion.

The Bank of Japan will release the minutes from its March 18-19 monetary policy meeting. At the meeting, the BoJ maintained its interest rate at around 0.75 percent, citing risks to the inflation outlook - especially to crude oil - due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Japan also will see April data for its monetary base, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 10.5 percent on year following the 11.6 percent drop in March.

The central bank in Malaysia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates; the central bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 2.75 percent.

Taiwan will release April figures for consumer prices; in March, overall inflation was up 0.19 percent on month and 1.20 percent on year.