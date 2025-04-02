Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’588 -0.8%  SPI 16’790 -0.7%  Dow 42’225 0.6%  DAX 22’391 -0.7%  Euro 0.9554 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’304 -0.3%  Gold 3’134 0.7%  Bitcoin 74’728 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8820 0.0%  Öl 73.2 -1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156UBS24476758Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405
Top News
ETFs verkauft: Cathie Wood entledigt sich Biotech-Aktien aus ihrem Depot
Kryptowährungen im 1. Quartal 2025: Die Performance von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
Trump kündigt neues weitreichendes Zollpaket an
Roche-Aktie: Roche treibt Krebsdiagnostik mit Next Generation Sequencing voran
Droht nach 25 Jahren erneut eine "Dotcom"-Blase?
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
03.04.2025 00:03:32

Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In January, imports were down 0.3 percent on month and exports rose 1.3 percent for a trade surplus of A$5.620 billion.

New Zealand will see February data for building consents; in January, permits were up 2.6 percent on month.

Several of the local regions will see services PMI results, including Australia, Japan and China, while Hong Kong and Singapore will see private sector PMI results.

Finally, the markets in Indonesia (Eid-ul-Fitr) and Taiwan (adjusted) are closed on Thursday.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Versan Aljarrah: XRP muss auf über 100.000 US Dollar steigen
Tesla-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Tesla verzeichnet deutlichen Rückgang bei Auslieferungen
Am "Liberation Day": US-Börsen letztlich im Plus -- SMI schliesslich deutlich tiefer -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Japanische Börse schliesst freundlich
Meyer Burger Technology Aktie News: Meyer Burger Technology zieht am Vormittag an
März 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Was Analysten von der Nike-Aktie erwarten
UBS-Aktie rutscht ab: 180 Mitarbeiter in Italien entlassen
Rohstoff-Performance im 1. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Schutz vor Trump-Politik, Zöllen und Inflation? Diese Schweizer Nebenwerte könnten sich für Anleger lohnen

Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
1. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
März 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der März 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die E ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}