Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release August figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, imports were down 0.8 percent on month and exports rose 0.7 percent for a trade surplus of A$5.009 billion.

Hong Kong will provide August figures for retail sales; in July, sales were down 11.8 percent on year.

Australia and Japan will see September results for their respective services PMIs; in August, their scores were 52.5 and 53.7, respectively.

Finally, the markets in South Korea and China are closed on Thursday for the National Day holiday; South Korea returns to action on Friday, while China is off until Tuesday. Also, the markets in Taiwan are shuttered for the second straight day due to Typhoon Krathon.