Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release April figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, imports were up 4.2 percent on month and exports rose 0.1 percent for a trade surplus of A$5.024 billion.

Australia also will see April data for building approvals; in April, approvals rose 1.9 percent on month.

Taiwan will release May numbers for consumer prices; in April, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.95 percent on year.

Thailand will provide May data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.1 percent on year following the 0.19 percent gain in April. Core CPI is seen higher by an annual 0.36 percent, easing from 0.37 percent in the previous month.

Finally, the markets in South Korea are closed on Thursday for the Memorial Day holiday and will re-open on Friday.