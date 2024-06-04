|
05.06.2024 01:13:18
Australia Services Sector Slows In May - Judo Bank
(RTTNews) - The services sector in Australia continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Judo Bank revealed on Wednesday with a services PMI score of 52.5.
That's down from 53.6 in April, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
The sustained expansion in services activity was driven by rising new business inflows. Incoming new business rose at the most pronounced pace since May 2022 amid reports of rising client interest and a widening of customer bases.
Transport and storage firms likewise saw the fastest rise in new sales among the monitored sectors. Supporting the latest rise in new sales was an improvement in foreign demand with the survey's New Export Business Index indicating the fastest growth in export orders in 21 months. Anecdotal evidence suggested that greater inflows of new business came from clients in the US and Asia.
Inside Fonds
|04.06.24
|Schroders: Eine Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im Mai 2024
|03.06.24
|Schroders: Income ist "in", und die Fed hat ihr Mojo verloren
|31.05.24
|Schroders: Video: Wie wird KI den Energiebedarf ankurbeln?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/AUD
|1.9213
|0.0069
|0.36
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen gehen etwas fester aus dem Handel -- SMI letztlich stabil-- DAX beendet Handel deutlich tiefer -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich in der Dienstagssitzung kaum bewegt. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verlor. An den US-Börsen ging es am Dienstag leicht freundlich zu. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich am Dienstag uneins.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}