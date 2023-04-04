SMI 11'073 -0.2%  SPI 14'491 -0.2%  Dow 33'402 -0.6%  DAX 15'603 0.1%  Euro 0.9927 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'315 0.1%  Gold 2'020 1.8%  Bitcoin 25'516 0.7%  Dollar 0.9059 0.0%  Öl 85.2 0.5% 
Kryptowährungen sind laut NVIDIA-CTO nutzlos für die Menschheit
Goldpreisrally von Julius Bär skeptisch gesehen - Preisziel wurde nach unten korrigiert
Cathie Wood verkauft trotz der Tesla-Liebe Aktien und investiert in Coinbase und Block
Tesla-Rivale Lucid steht wohl vor kräftigem Personalabbau
Diese Faktoren treiben die Rally bei der Kryptowährung Ripple an
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
05.04.2023 01:10:11

Australia Services Sector Slips Into Contraction - Judo Bank

(RTTNews) - The services sector in Australia fell into contraction territory in March, the latest survey from Judo Bank showed on Wednesday with a services PMI score of 48.6.

That's down from 50.7 in February, and it moves beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Softer demand, affected by higher inflation and interest rates, led to fall in new business during March. Although mild overall, the rate of deterioration was nevertheless the fastest since last November. Foreign demand was a little more resilient, however, expanding for a third consecutive month.

The survey also showed that its composite index slipped from 50.6 in February to 48.5 in March.

A faster decline in new orders, observed across both the manufacturing and service sectors, underpinned the latest fall in private sector output. A weaker economic backdrop, characterized by higher inflation and interest rates, led to the latest decline in sales according to panelists. Overall price pressures also eased with both input costs and output prices rising at lower rates in March.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sinkende Leitzinsen - welche Bedeutung hat das für die Planung der Immobilienfinanzierung?
Dogecoin grosser Gewinner - Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum im Blick: Das tut sich am Kryptomarkt
UBS-Chef in Schreiben an Mitarbeiter: "Wir haben die Credit Suisse nicht übernommen, nur um sie dann zu schliessen" - UBS-Aktie und CS-Aktie im Plus
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
ABB-Aktie schwächer: Weitere Investition in die US-Produktion
Relief-Aktie stabilt: Relief beantragt Reverse Split im Verhältnis 400 zu 1
UBS-Aktie fester: Actares stimmt auf morgiger UBS-GV gegen Aktienrückkäufe und Nachhaltigkeitsbericht
SoftwareONE-Aktie in Grün: Brian Duffy wird neuer Konzernchef bei SoftwareONE
Bärenmarkt vorbei? Morgan Stanley sieht Börsen dank Bankenkrise in der letzten Baisse-Phase
Ex-Coinbase-CTO Balaji Srinivasan: Bitcoin könnte demnächst auf 1 Million Dollar klettern

