|
04.04.2024 00:11:38
Australia Services Sector Accelerates In March - Judo
(RTTNews) - The services sector in Australia continued to expand in March, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Judo Bank revealed on Thursday with a services PMI score of 54.4.
That's up from 53.1 in February, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Underpinning the latest acceleration in services activity growth was a second straight month of new business gains in March. Improvements in client demand and greater enquiries led to higher new work inflows. The transport & storage sector recorded the sharpest growth in new sales, followed by consumer services, according to detailed sector data.
In contrast, new export business fell in March on the back of a reduction in overseas demand. New export business has now fallen five times in the last six months, though only fractionally during March.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/AUD
|1.9276
|-0.0017
|-0.09
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Konjunkturdaten im Fokus: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinig -- SMI letztlich freundlich -- DAX schliesst etwas höher -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Mittwoch etwas stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte etwas fester. Die Wall Street tendierte indes unentschlossen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}