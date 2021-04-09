SMI 11’207 0.7%  SPI 14’254 0.7%  Dow 33’504 0.2%  DAX 15’203 0.2%  Euro 1.1016 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’978 0.5%  Gold 1’756 1.1%  Bitcoin 53’347 2.2%  Dollar 0.9243 0.0%  Öl 63.4 0.7% 
09.04.2021 01:07:04

Australia Services Sector Accelerates In March - AiG

(RTTNews) - The services sector in Australia continued to expand in March, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed on Friday with a seasonally adjusted Performance of Services Index score of 58.7.

That's up from 55.8 in February and it moves further above the boom-or-but line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

It also marked the highest reading for the index since June 2018.

Individually, sales, new orders, stocks and deliveries all showed solid expansion - while employment was slightly soft.

