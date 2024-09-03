|
04.09.2024 01:13:54
Australia Services Sector Accelerates In August - Judo Bank
(RTTNews) - The services sector in Australia continued to expand in August, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Judo Bank revealed on Wednesday with a services PMI score of 52.5.
That's up from 50.4 in July and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Central to the latest improvement in service sector conditions was the expansion in new business. Services new business increased at a solid pace in August after falling briefly in July. Export business also returned to growth after declining during June and July.
Anecdotal evidence suggested that a widening of customer bases and business development efforts underpinned the latest expansion in new business inflows. Sub-sector data revealed that firms in the information and communication sector experienced the sharpest intake in new sales.
