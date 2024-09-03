Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’348 -0.8%  SPI 16’379 -0.8%  Dow 40’937 -1.5%  DAX 18’747 -1.0%  Euro 0.9393 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’913 -1.2%  Gold 2’493 -0.3%  Bitcoin 49’351 -1.9%  Dollar 0.8502 0.0%  Öl 73.7 -4.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Partnerschaft mit Schweizer Unternehmen Taurus: State Street will Krypto-Dienstleistungen erweitern
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Minenaktie laufen - Free Cash Flow dank hohem Goldpreis
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Deutsche Telekom im August mehrheitlich zum Kauf
NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite implodiert letztendlich nahezu
NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 sackt letztendlich deutlich ab
Suche...
04.09.2024 01:13:54

Australia Services Sector Accelerates In August - Judo Bank

(RTTNews) - The services sector in Australia continued to expand in August, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Judo Bank revealed on Wednesday with a services PMI score of 52.5.

That's up from 50.4 in July and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Central to the latest improvement in service sector conditions was the expansion in new business. Services new business increased at a solid pace in August after falling briefly in July. Export business also returned to growth after declining during June and July.

Anecdotal evidence suggested that a widening of customer bases and business development efforts underpinned the latest expansion in new business inflows. Sub-sector data revealed that firms in the information and communication sector experienced the sharpest intake in new sales.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Solana Kurs Prognose – Rallye auf neues Allzeithoch 2024 noch möglich?
SAP verliert Technologiechef: Jürgen Müller verlässt das Unternehmen einvernehmlich - SAP-Aktie in Rot
2. Quartal 2024: So hat sich das Depot von Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway verändert
"Trump Trades": Darum stossen US-Hedgefonds Industrieaktien ab - und setzen stattdessen auf Energieaktien
Partners Group-Aktie knickt ein: Partners Group verdient im Halbjahr weniger
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie gewinnt: PKU GOLIKE könnte Phenylalaninspiegel im Blut senken
Einige Veränderungen im Portfolio: In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Ken Fisher im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
Idorsia: Geänderte Bedingungen der ausstehenden Wandelanleihe in Kraft - Aktie tiefrot
Q2 2024: In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Jeremy Grantham investiert

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/AUD 1.9535 0.0179
0.92

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit