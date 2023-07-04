Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'217 0.0%  SPI 14'792 0.0%  Dow 34'418 0.0%  DAX 16'039 -0.3%  Euro 0.9762 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'391 -0.2%  Gold 1'925 0.2%  Bitcoin 27'637 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8970 0.0%  Öl 76.1 1.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Säule-3a-Vergleich: Die besten Anbieter zur gebundenen Vorsorge im Test
Curve DAO Token kaufen - Tipps und Tricks zum CRV-Handel
Bank of America: Regulierer sorgen für Unsicherheit und belasten die Blockchain-Entwicklung
NVIDIA entwickelt gemeinsam mit Snowflake eine KI-Lösung - Eigene KI-Tools möglich
American-Made Index 2023: Tesla ist mit vier Modellen die Nummer Eins im Index für US-Produktion
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Idorsia36346343Logitech2575132Lonza1384101Sika41879292Swiss Life1485278Partners Group2460882Stadler Rail217818ams24924656Geberit3017040Kühne + Nagel International2523886Evolva126205578Dufry2340545NVIDIA994529VAT31186490Givaudan1064593
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
05.07.2023 01:15:04

Australia Services PMI Ebbs In June - Judo Bank

(RTTNews) - The services sector in Australia continued to expand in June, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Judo Bank revealed on Wednesday with a services PMI score of 50.3.

That's down from 52.1 in May, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

This marked a third consecutive month of service sector expansion but was the slowest in the current sequence and only marginal. Three of the five sub-services categories saw higher activity in June, led by information and communication firms.

New business growth was sustained for a third straight month in June. However, the rate of expansion was modest and lower than in May. Anecdotal evidence suggested that higher charges and constrained client budgets due to higher interest rates led to the softer expansion in new work.

The survey also showed that the composite index slipped to 50.1 in June from 51.6 in May.

A sustained contraction of manufacturing output and slowdown in service activity expansion underpinned the easing of overall business activity growth in June. Similarly, manufacturing new orders registered a sharper fall while services new business growth also decelerated.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dufry-Aktie gesucht: Zuschlag für neue Konzession in Brasilien - auch Barcelona und Madrid eingetütet
Meta-Aktie: Twitter-Killer Threads soll schon bald verfügbar sein - Meta erleidet Rückschlag bei EU-Kartellamt
US-Nationalfeiertag "Independence Day": SMI schliesst an Nulllinie -- DAX beendet Handel etwas leichter -- Wall Street bleibt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
DocMorris Aktie News: DocMorris schiesst am Dienstagmittag hoch
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia haussiert am Mittag
Tesla-Aktie: Tesla kann in China mehr verkaufen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Dienstagnachmittag mit Kursplus
VW-Aktie rot: Volkswagen will in Südamerika wachsen - Milliardeninvestition
UBM Development AG: Erster Green Bond erfolgreich platziert, Kupon 7,00% p.a.
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger steigt am Mittag

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/AUD 1.8993 -0.0034
-0.18

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit