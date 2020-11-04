SMI 10’004 2.2%  SPI 12’467 2.0%  Dow 27’480 2.1%  DAX 12’089 2.6%  Euro 1.0696 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’099 2.6%  Gold 1’909 0.8%  Dollar 0.9127 -0.6%  Öl 40.2 2.5% 
04.11.2020 01:45:07

Australia Retail Sales Sink 1.1% On Month In September

(RTTNews) - The total value of retail sales in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent on month in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$29.157 billion.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 1.5 percent following the 4.0 percent drop in August.

Falls in September month led by household goods retailing (-3.6 percent) and food retailing (-1.5 percent), however both industries continue to trade at elevated levels compared to September 2019.

Other retailing (-0.7 percent), and clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing (-1.1 percent) also fell in September.

For the third quarter of 2020, retail sales was up 6.5 percent at A$84.808 billion.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.65
5.77 %
CS Group 9.33
4.78 %
LafargeHolcim 42.58
3.70 %
The Swatch Grp 203.70
3.56 %
CieFinRichemont 60.00
3.52 %
ABB 23.25
1.66 %
SGS 2’354.00
1.55 %
Roche Hldg G 306.65
1.09 %
Givaudan 3’801.00
0.69 %
Swisscom 473.40
0.51 %
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Türkische Lira stürzt immer weiter ab
Tag der US-Präsidentschaftswahl: Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Chinas Börsen legen letztlich zu
Alibaba-Aktie knickt ein: Börsengang von Ant in Hongkong und Shanghai verschoben
Experten-Seminar: Technischer Ausblick auf die Finanzmärkte - so sollten sich Anleger zur US-Wahl positionieren!
Überraschende Entscheidung: Credit Suisse legt sich offenbar auf neuen Verwaltungsratspräsidenten fest - Aktie springt an
Dufry leidet auch im dritten Quartal unter Corona-Pandemie - Aktie klettert kräftig
Jim Cramer: Diese US-Aktien dürften trotz Corona Stärke beweisen
Studie mit pessimistischem Ausblick für die Apple-Aktie
Adecco baut Deutschland-Geschäft um - Adecco-Aktie klettert kräftig
Bayer-Aktie fester: Schwache Agrargeschäfte und Abschreibungen drücken Bayer ins Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Tag der US-Präsidentschaftswahl: Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Chinas Börsen legen letztlich zu
In den USA gingen die Kurse nach oben. Am Tag der mit Spannung erwarteten US-Präsidentschaftswahl standen die Zeichen in der Schweiz und in Deutschland auf Grün. Die Aktienmärkte auf dem chinesischen Festland zeigten sich am Dienstag fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit