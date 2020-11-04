Australia Retail Sales Sink 1.1% On Month In September

(RTTNews) - The total value of retail sales in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent on month in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$29.157 billion.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 1.5 percent following the 4.0 percent drop in August.

Falls in September month led by household goods retailing (-3.6 percent) and food retailing (-1.5 percent), however both industries continue to trade at elevated levels compared to September 2019.

Other retailing (-0.7 percent), and clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing (-1.1 percent) also fell in September.

For the third quarter of 2020, retail sales was up 6.5 percent at A$84.808 billion.