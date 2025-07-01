|
02.07.2025 00:00:23
Australia Retail Sales Data Due On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release May figures for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales are expected to rise 0.3 percent on month after easing 0.1 percent in April.
Australia also will see May numbers for building approvals, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 5.0 percent on month following the 5.7 percent drop in the previous month.
Japan will see June figures for monetary base, with expectations for a fall of 3.5 percent on year following the 3.4 percent drop in May.
South Korea will release June data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting a flat monthly reading and a 2.1 percent yearly gain. That follows the 0.1 percent monthly contraction and the 1.9 percent yearly increase.
Hong Kong will see May numbers for retail sales; in April, sales slumped 2.3 percent on year.
