Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'217 0.0%  SPI 14'792 0.0%  Dow 34'418 0.0%  DAX 16'039 -0.3%  Euro 0.9762 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'391 -0.2%  Gold 1'925 0.2%  Bitcoin 27'637 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8970 0.0%  Öl 76.1 1.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Säule-3a-Vergleich: Die besten Anbieter zur gebundenen Vorsorge im Test
Curve DAO Token kaufen - Tipps und Tricks zum CRV-Handel
Bank of America: Regulierer sorgen für Unsicherheit und belasten die Blockchain-Entwicklung
NVIDIA entwickelt gemeinsam mit Snowflake eine KI-Lösung - Eigene KI-Tools möglich
American-Made Index 2023: Tesla ist mit vier Modellen die Nummer Eins im Index für US-Produktion
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Idorsia36346343Logitech2575132Lonza1384101Sika41879292Swiss Life1485278Partners Group2460882Stadler Rail217818ams24924656Geberit3017040Kühne + Nagel International2523886Evolva126205578Dufry2340545NVIDIA994529VAT31186490Givaudan1064593
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
05.07.2023 00:00:04

Australia Retail Sales Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release May figures for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales are expected to add 0.7 percent on month following the flat reading in April.

Australia also will see June figures for the manufacturing and construction indexes from AiG; in May, their scores were -5.1 and -6.6, respectively.

Singapore will provide May numbers for retail sales, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.1 percent on month and 4.0 percent on year. That follows the 0.3 percent monthly increase and the 3.6 percent annual gain in April.

Thailand will release June figures for consumer prices, with overall inflation expected to slip 0.16 percent on year after rising 0.53 percent in May. Core CPI is tipped to rise 1.40 percent on year, easing from 1.55 percent in the previous month.

Several of the regional areas will see June services and composite PMI results, including Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and China.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dufry-Aktie gesucht: Zuschlag für neue Konzession in Brasilien - auch Barcelona und Madrid eingetütet
Meta-Aktie: Twitter-Killer Threads soll schon bald verfügbar sein - Meta erleidet Rückschlag bei EU-Kartellamt
US-Nationalfeiertag "Independence Day": SMI schliesst an Nulllinie -- DAX beendet Handel etwas leichter -- Wall Street bleibt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
DocMorris Aktie News: DocMorris schiesst am Dienstagmittag hoch
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia haussiert am Mittag
Tesla-Aktie: Tesla kann in China mehr verkaufen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Dienstagnachmittag mit Kursplus
VW-Aktie rot: Volkswagen will in Südamerika wachsen - Milliardeninvestition
UBM Development AG: Erster Green Bond erfolgreich platziert, Kupon 7,00% p.a.
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger steigt am Mittag

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit