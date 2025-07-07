Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'955 -0.2%  SPI 16'604 0.0%  Dow 44'406 -0.9%  DAX 24'074 1.2%  Euro 0.9347 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5'342 1.0%  Gold 3'336 0.0%  Bitcoin 86'367 -0.5%  Dollar 0.7983 0.5%  Öl 69.6 1.6% 
Teslas Robotaxis: Fahrfehler häufen sich direkt nach Launch
BaFin-Streit beendet: Ethena zieht sich aus EU zurück - USDe bis August zurückgeben
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Foxconn will Roboter für Produktion von NVIDIA-Chips einsetzen
Apple-Aktie leichter: Apple reicht Beschwerde gegen EU-Milliardenstrafe ein
Meta-Aktie steht still: Meta will wohl Venture-Fonds-Anteile von KI-Spezialisten erwerben
08.07.2025 00:00:16

Australia Rate Decision On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and the n announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is expected to trim its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, to 3.60 percent from 3.85 percent.

Australia also will see June results for the index of business confidence and conditions from NAB; in May, their scores were +2 and 0, respectively.

Taiwan will release June numbers for imports, exports, trade balance and consumer prices. In May, imports were up 25.0 percent on year and exports jumped an annul 38.6 percent for a trade surplus of $12.62 billion. Inflation was down 0.14 percent on month and up 1.55 percent on year.

Japan will provide May figures for current account and June data for bank lending and the eco watchers current index. The current account is expected to show a surplus of $2.940 trillion, up from 2.258 trillion in April.

Overall bank lending is tipped to rise 2.3 percent on year, easing from 2.4 percent in May. The eco watchers index is expected to see a score of 45.2, up from 44.4 in the previous month.

KW 27: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 27: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 27: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
