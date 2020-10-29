|
29.10.2020 01:45:08
Australia Q3 Import Prices Fall 3.5% On Quarter, 5.7% On Year
(RTTNews) - Import prices in Australia were down 3.5 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2020, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - after slipping 1.9 percent in the previous three months.
On a yearly basis, import prices dropped 5.7 percent.
Main contributors to the fall were: telecommunications and sound recording equipment (-7.2 percent); office machines and ADP machines (-8.7 percent); and articles of apparel and clothing (-8.5 percent).
Export prices fell 5.1 percent on quarter after slipping 2.4 percent in Q2; they were down 9.9 percent on year.
Main contributors to the fall were: gas, natural and manufactured (-39.7 percent); coal, coke and briquettes (-20.6 percent); and meat and meat preparations (-6.9 percent).
