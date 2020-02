Australia Private Sector Credit Gains 0.3% In January

(RTTNews) - Private sector credit in Australia was up 0.3 percent on month in January, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Friday - exceeding forecasts for 0.2 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.

On a yearly basis, private sector credit was up 2.5 percent - again topping expectations for 2.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from the December reading.

Housing credit was up 0.3 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year, while personal credit lost 0.6 percent on month and 5.0 percent on year and business credit gained 0.5 percent on month and 2.8 percent on year.

Broad money was up 0.4 percent on month and 4.2 percent on year.