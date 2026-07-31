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31.07.2026 03:55:37
Australia PPI Final Demand Climbs 1.3% In Q2
(RTTNews) - Producer price final demand was up 1.3 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2026, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.
That beat expectations for a gain of 0.5 percent and was up from 0.4 percent in the previous three months.
On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 3.6 percent - up from 3.0 percent in the three months prior.
Output of the Manufacturing industry rose 2.2percent, driven by petroleum and coal product manufacturing. Output of building construction rose 1.4 percent, driven by house construction.
Output of transport, postal and warehousing services prices rose, driven by road freight transport (+15.5 percent) due to increased fuel prices.
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinspause hält an: US-Börsen letztlich stark -- SMI zum Handelsende schwächer -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
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