Australia PMI Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Monday see preliminary April results for its manufacturing and services PMIs from Judo Bank, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, their scores were 47.3 and 54.4, respectively.

New Zealand will release March numbers for credit card spending; in February, spending was up 2.2 percent on year.

Indonesia will provide March data for imports, exports and trade balance. In February. Imports jumped 15.84 percent on year and exports slumped 9.45 percent for a trade surplus of $0.87 billion.

Taiwan will see March numbers for export orders and unemployment; in February, export orders dropped 10.4 percent on year, while the jobless rate came in at 3.4 percent.