Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’437 0.2%  SPI 16’504 0.2%  Dow 41’563 0.6%  DAX 18’907 0.0%  Euro 0.9389 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’958 -0.2%  Gold 2’503 -0.7%  Bitcoin 50’171 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8498 0.0%  Öl 78.8 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger Technology135706599Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Holcim1221405Stadler Rail217818Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061DocMorris4261528Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Rally vor dem Aus? Indikatoren zeigen ein mögliches Goldpreis-Top an
Yuan statt Yen: Sind neue Carry Trades das nächste Risiko für die Märkte?
Top-Holdings im Fokus: Diese Aktien dominieren Hedgefonds-Portfolios
Bayer will Zulassung von Kerendia gegen Herzinsuffizienz
HHLA-Aktie: Hunderte Hafenarbeiter beteiligen sich an Demonstrationszug gegen MSC-Deal
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
02.09.2024 01:16:17

Australia Manufacturing PMI Ticks Higher In August - Judo Bank

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to contract in August, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Jufo Bank revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.5.

That's up from 47.5 in July, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Manufacturing production contracted in August and at the fastest pace since March amidst another marked reduction in new orders. Australian manufacturers often linked the fall in new work to the adverse impact of high interest rates and subdued demand conditions. That said, foreign demand conditions improved with new orders from abroad rising for the first time since May.

Moreover, the rate at which export orders increased was the most pronounced since September 2022. Sources of export orders included mainland China and Southeast Asian economies according to Australian manufacturers. The reduction in overall new orders led to a further depletion of backlogged work in August. A lack of capacity pressure resulted in headcounts being cut for a third successive month.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 35: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
2. Quartal 2024: So hat sich das Depot von Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway verändert
Hedgefonds von Paul Singer: So hat Elliott Investment Management im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 35
Solana Kurs Prognose – Rallye auf neues Allzeithoch 2024 noch möglich?
Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Dienstagssitzung im Plus
KW 35: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Inflation in den USA schwächt sich weiter ab: PCE-Preisindex niedriger als erwartet
Zurückhaltung in Zürich: SMI verliert letztendlich
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Amazon-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Amazon-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/AUD 1.9411 0.0045
0.23

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit