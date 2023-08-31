|
01.09.2023 01:07:39
Australia Manufacturing PMI Steady In August - Judo Bank
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to contract in August, and at a steady pace, the latest survey from Judo Bank revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.6.
That's unchanged from the July reading and it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Underpinning the latest worsening of manufacturing sector conditions was another fall in overall new orders. Incoming new work declined at a fractionally higher rate compared to July as rising prices, softening economic conditions, and continued destocking efforts at clients led to reduced demand.
Foreign sales similarly worsened though at a markedly slower rate in August. As a result, Australian manufacturing output shrank for the ninth month in a row. The pace of contraction was only marginal, however, with firms continuing to work through their backlogged work.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/AUD
|1.9542
|-0.0098
|-0.50
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach weiteren Inflationsdaten: Wall Street schlussendlich gespalten -- SMI beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- DAX schliesst unter 16'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Donnerstag auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost schlossen am Donnerstag mit gemischten Vorzeichen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}