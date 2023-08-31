Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'126 0.3%  SPI 14'665 0.3%  Dow 34'722 -0.5%  DAX 15'947 0.4%  Euro 0.9578 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'297 -0.4%  Gold 1'940 -0.1%  Bitcoin 22'974 -4.2%  Dollar 0.8835 0.6%  Öl 86.8 1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528NVIDIA994529Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Air France-KLM62461Stadler Rail217818Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101
Top News
August 2023: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
US-Börsenaufsichtsbehörde SEC könnte sich für Ethereum-ETFs öffnen
Dieses Asset empfiehlt Jim Cramer Anlegern zur Absicherung gegen Hyperinflation
Diese Aktien befinden sich im zweiten Quartal 2023 im Depot von Paul Singers Elliott Management
United Parcel Service-Aktie: Was Analysten von United Parcel Service erwarten
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
01.09.2023 01:07:39

Australia Manufacturing PMI Steady In August - Judo Bank

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to contract in August, and at a steady pace, the latest survey from Judo Bank revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.6.

That's unchanged from the July reading and it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Underpinning the latest worsening of manufacturing sector conditions was another fall in overall new orders. Incoming new work declined at a fractionally higher rate compared to July as rising prices, softening economic conditions, and continued destocking efforts at clients led to reduced demand.

Foreign sales similarly worsened though at a markedly slower rate in August. As a result, Australian manufacturing output shrank for the ninth month in a row. The pace of contraction was only marginal, however, with firms continuing to work through their backlogged work.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie springt auf Mehrjahreshoch: UBS mit Rekordgewinn im zweiten Quartal - Schweiz-Geschäft der CS wird vollständig integriert
Bitcoin Halving dürfte Mining-Sektor gefährden: So hoch müsste der Bitcoinkurs steigen, damit Miner profitabel bleiben
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie im Minus: Relief Therapeutics und Acer gehen Lizenz-Abkommen ein
dormakaba-Aktie hebt ab: dormakaba mit Umsatz- und Gewinnplus im Geschäftsjahr 2022/23
Ausblick: UBS vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal - UBS muss nach CS-Übernahme liefern
Canopy Growth Aktie News: Canopy Growth bricht am Nachmittag nach oben aus
Nach weiteren Inflationsdaten: Wall Street schlussendlich gespalten -- SMI beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- DAX schliesst unter 16'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
ChatGPT gibt bullische Prognose für $WSM Token von Wall Street Memes ab
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag billiger
Shopify-Aktie gesucht: Shopify und Amazon kooperieren bei Logistiknetzwerk

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/AUD 1.9542 -0.0098
-0.50

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit