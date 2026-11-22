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22.11.2026 23:50:34
Australia Manufacturing PMI Sinks To 48.7 In November - S&P Global
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to contract in November, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.7.
That's down from 49.6 in October and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
A fresh reduction in new orders was behind the acceleration in the rate of contraction in output. Incoming new business fell for the first time in five months and also at the sharpest rate since August 2021. This was as services new business joined manufacturing in decline. In fact, the pace of reduction in services was sharper than in manufacturing.
The survey also showed that the services PMI fell to 46.2 in November from 48.5 and the composite PMI slipped to 46.1 from 48.2 a month earlier.
The fall in new work contributed to the first reduction in outstanding workloads since June. Businesses across both the manufacturing and service sectors were able to clear existing orders even as workforce capacity was lowered for the second time in three months. Job shedding unfolded at a faster pace in the manufacturing sector than in services.
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