SMI 11’619 0.4%  SPI 15’249 0.3%  Dow 39’512 1.0%  DAX 18’015 0.2%  Euro 0.9687 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’000 -0.2%  Gold 2’202 2.0%  Bitcoin 59’869 9.0%  Dollar 0.8859 -0.2%  Öl 86.2 -1.2% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Analyst nach durchwachsener Bilanz: Swiss Life-Aktie könnte auf 23-Jahres-Hoch klettern
Jefferies-Analysten bullish für Gold: Edelmetall wird sich besser schlagen als US-Aktien
Krypto-Fan Elon Musk: So viele Bitcoins halten Tesla und SpaceX
Weder Apple noch Occidental Petroleum: Diese Aktie kaufte Warren Buffett seit 2018 in jedem Quartal
Ausblick: 1&1 stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
20.03.2024 23:38:49

Australia Manufacturing PMI Sinks To 46.8 In Match - Judo Bank

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to contract in March, the latest survey from Judo Bank revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 46.8.

That's down from 47.8 in February, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

A sharper decline in new orders for goods led to output falling at a marked place at the end of the first quarter. Consequently, goods producers shed staff at a quicker rate while simultaneously reducing their purchases and inventory holdings. Price pressures eased with both input cost and output price inflation rates easing in the latest survey period and staying subdued.

The survey also showed that the services PMI improved to 53.5 in March from 53.1 in February.

Sustained new business growth, underpinned by rising queries and improving underlying demand conditions, supported business activity growth in March. Employment growth was also maintained at the end of the first quarter.

Meyer Burger-Aktie nach Ausgliederung von Bezugsrechten 50 Prozent tiefer
Lonza-Aktie gesucht: Lonza übernimmt US-Werk von Roche-Tochter Genentech - Mehr Umsatzwachstum erwartet
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Aktionäre haben Kapitalerhöhung genehmigt
SNB-Zinsentscheid im Fokus: Kommt die erste Zinssenkung schon am Donnerstag?
BioNTech-Aktie unter Druck: BioNTech erleidet Gewinneinbruch
Reddit-IPO steht an: Ist die Reddit-Aktie jetzt schon überzeichnet?
NVIDIA-Aktie dennoch etwas tiefer: NVIDIA-Chef hält Problem von KI-Halluzinationen für lösbar - Kauf von Samsung-Chips?
NVIDIA-Aktie mit Kursrally: Steht ein Aktiensplit bevor?
Meyer Burger-Aktie knickt kräftig ein: Meyer Burger nennt Details zu geplanter Kapitalerhöhung
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Vormittag vermehrt von Meyer Burger

GBP/AUD 1.9396 -0.0079
