Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’558 0.0%  SPI 20’491 -0.1%  Dow 52’868 0.0%  DAX 25’372 -1.1%  Euro 0.9201 -0.7%  EStoxx50 6’087 -1.9%  Gold 4’024 -2.8%  Bitcoin 66’772 -3.7%  Dollar 0.8207 -0.5%  Öl 113.1 3.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche149905998Nestlé3886335UBS24476758ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882
Anzeige

Die verborgene Infrastruktur, die die Wirtschaft von morgen antreibt

Hier informieren
Top News
Micron-Aktie vor der Verdreifachung? Analyst sieht enormes Potenzial - doch Anleger sollten vorsichtig sein
NVIDIA-Aktie vor Tesla-Aktie: Das sind die wichtigsten US-Technologiewerte von Dan Ives für 2027
BYD-Aktie statt Tesla? Was der Einstieg von Michael Burry für Anleger bedeutet
Meta Platforms übertrifft Prognosen – Aktie verliert trotzdem
Tesla-Aktie nach Zahlen schwächer: Gewinn und Umsatz im Fokus
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

23.10.2026 00:37:33

Australia Manufacturing PMI Improves To 49.7 - S&P Global

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to contract in October, albeit at a slightly slower pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.7.

That's up marginally from 49.6 in September, and it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The services PMI dropped to 47.8 in October from 51.9 in September, while the composite PMI fell to 47.7 from 51.3.

Central to the latest decline in output was a softening of overall demand growth to a near-neutral level. The weaker rise in new business reflected a steeper reduction in goods new orders and a slowdown in services new business growth. Anecdotal evidence suggested that both manufacturers and service providers saw demand negatively affected by a lack of market confidence, rising borrowing costs and general inflationary pressures at the start of the fourth quarter.

Overseas demand was broadly unchanged as well, though this reflected an improvement from the modest decline in September with manufacturers reporting a less aggravated reduction in new export orders.

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Erste Schätzungen: Rheinmetall zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
BYD-Aktie statt Tesla? Was der Einstieg von Michael Burry für Anleger bedeutet
Swiss Life: Die 1'000er-Marke ist keine Utopie
UBS-Aktie fester: Immobilienfonds UBS (CH) Property Fund - Europe liquidiert
Micron-Aktie vor der Verdreifachung? Analyst sieht enormes Potenzial - doch Anleger sollten vorsichtig sein
Nestlé-Aktie springt an: Nahrungsmittelriese gewinnt beim Wachstum an Tempo
Bitcoin im Fokus: Was der Halving-Countdown für die Bodenbildung signalisiert
MORNING BRIEFING - Deutschland/Europa -2-
NVIDIA-Aktie vor Tesla-Aktie: Das sind die wichtigsten US-Technologiewerte von Dan Ives für 2027
Tesla-Aktie im Plus: Musk bestätigt Prüfung eines Zusammenschlusses mit SpaceX

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 42: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/AUD 1.9097 0.0040
0.21