SMI 11'218 -0.6%  SPI 14'789 -0.6%  Dow 32'908 -0.4%  DAX 15'664 -1.5%  Euro 0.9733 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'218 -1.7%  Gold 1'963 0.2%  Bitcoin 24'665 -1.7%  Dollar 0.9107 0.5%  Öl 72.7 -1.3% 
Zusammenschluss von Allkem und Livent: Folgt daraus nun eine Fusions- und Übernahmewelle in der Lithiumindustrie?
E.ON-Aktie nachbörslich im Plus: Strom- und Gaspreise für deutsche E.ON-Kunden sinken zum 1. September
MSCI Europe-ETF - die besten ETF Fonds auf den MSCI Europe Index
Mai 2023: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Alibaba streicht wohl CTO-Posten: Alibaba-Aktie nach Umstrukturierung ein "Top-Pick"?
01.06.2023 01:05:51

Australia Manufacturing PMI Improves To 48.4 In May - Judo Bank

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to contract in May, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Judo Bank revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.4.

That's up from 48.0, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Sales for Australian manufactured goods fell again midway into the second quarter. Tighter global monetary policies and weak underlying demand undermined buying interest, according to panelists.

That said, the pace at which new orders declined was softer than in April. Foreign demand likewise contracted at a shallower pace in May. The fall in new orders meant that production levels were reduced for a sixth straight month in May. Labor constraints were also mentioned by panelists as a reason for reduced output.

On am 31.05.2023

Credit Suisse-Aktie sinkt: CS-Papiere erfüllen Erfordernisse der New Yorker Börse nicht mehr - CS-Angestellte klagen gegen Boni-Ausfall
ABB-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Neues Antriebskonzept für effizientere Schiffe entwickelt
Credit Suisse-Aktie und UBS-Aktie: Abschluss der Übernahme der CS durch UBS verzögert sich offenbar
Schwache chinesische Konjunkturdaten und US-Schuldenstreit: Wall Street zum Handelsschluss leichter -- SMI dreht letztlich ins Minus -- DAX beendet Handel tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefer
SMI - Gefahr in Verzug
Accelleron-Aktie kann Gewinne nicht halten: Accelleron übernimmt italienisches Unternehmen Officine Meccaniche Torino
Nestlé-Aktie gibt deutlich ab: Finanzchef François-Xavier Roger tritt ab
Darum zeigt sich der Euro schwankungsanfällig - Auch zum Franken steigt der US-Dollar
Glencore-Aktie in Rot: Glencore plant über eine Milliarde US-Dollar in peruanische Kupfermine zu investieren - Übernahmekampf um Teck geht weiter
DOTTIKON ES-Aktie in Grün: DOTTIKON konnte Umsatz und Ergebnis steigern - Weiteres Wachstum erwartet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwache chinesische Konjunkturdaten und US-Schuldenstreit: Wall Street zum Handelsschluss leichter -- SMI dreht letztlich ins Minus -- DAX beendet Handel tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefer

Die Wall Street bewegte sich in der Mittwochssitzung unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zur Wochenmitte frühe Gewinne nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gab sogar noch deutlicher ab. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen zur Wochenmitte auf rotem Terrain.

finanzen.net News

