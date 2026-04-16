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16.04.2026 03:36:25
Australia Jobless Rate Holds Steady At 4.3% In March
(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 4.3 percent in March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - unchanged and in line with expectations.
The Australian economy added 17,900 jobs last month, the bureau said - shy of expectations for a gain of 19,100 following the gain of 48,900 in the previous month.
The participation rate slipped to 66.8 percent from 68.9 percent a month earlier.
Unemployed people decreased by 100 to 655,600, while youth unemployment climbed to 10.1 percent.
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