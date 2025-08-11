Australia Interest Rate Decision On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting this morning and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is expected lower its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, to 3.60 percent from 3.85 percent.

Singapore will release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was up 4.3 percent on year.

Japan will provide July data for its M2 money stock, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.8 percent on year, down from 0.9 percent in June.

Finally, the markets in Thailand remain shuttered until Wednesday in honor of Queen Sirikit's birthday.