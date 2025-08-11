Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’870 0.0%  SPI 16’568 0.0%  Dow 43’975 -0.5%  DAX 24’081 -0.3%  Euro 0.9433 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’332 -0.3%  Gold 3’345 -1.6%  Bitcoin 96’266 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8122 0.5%  Öl 66.7 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Sika41879292Amrize143013422Partners Group2460882DocMorris4261528
Top News
CoreWeave-Aktie unter Druck? Das spricht für eine Schwächephase im August
Ausblick: PATRIZIA legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: K+S stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Ausblick: CANCOM stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Tesla-Aktie: Model Y erhält Sicherheits-Auszeichnung - Elon Musk zeigt sich erfreut
Suche...
12.08.2025 00:00:50

Australia Interest Rate Decision On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting this morning and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is expected lower its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, to 3.60 percent from 3.85 percent.

Singapore will release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was up 4.3 percent on year.

Japan will provide July data for its M2 money stock, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.8 percent on year, down from 0.9 percent in June.

Finally, the markets in Thailand remain shuttered until Wednesday in honor of Queen Sirikit's birthday.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Novartis-Aktie steigt: Novartis erreicht mit Ianalumab Ziele in wichtigen Studien
Idorsia-Aktie im Plus: Idorsia kurz vor Abschluss des Rückkaufangebots für Wandelanleihen
C3.ai-Aktie bricht brutal ein: Anleger fliehen nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen
Clara Technologies-Aktie schwächelt: Vor Quartalsbericht unter Druck
Bitcoin setzt Aufwärtstrend fort und nähert sich Allzeithoch
Tesla Aktie News: Tesla am Nachmittag gefragt
BYD Aktie News: BYD am Nachmittag Verlust reich
USA kassieren 15 Prozent bei Chip-Verkäufen von NVIDIA und AMD nach China - Aktien uneins
Plug Power-Aktie fällt: Plug Power schreibt weiter rote Zahlen

Top-Rankings

KW 32: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 32: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 32: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}