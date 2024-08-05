Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Palantir-Aktie springt hoch: Palantir überzeugt mit Quartalsbilanz
Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 schliesst in der Verlustzone
06.08.2024 00:00:45

Australia Interest Rate Decision On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.35 percent.

Australia also will see June figures for building approvals, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 6.5 percent on month following the 5.5 percent increase in May.

Japan will provide June numbers for household spending, with forecasts calling for an increase of 0.2 percent on month and a decline of 0.9 percent on year. That follows the 0.3 percent monthly decline and the 1.8 percent annual drop in May.

Taiwan will see July data for consumer prices; in June, overall inflation was up 0.26 percent on month and 2.42 percent on year.

