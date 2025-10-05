|
06.10.2025 00:02:58
Australia Inflation Gauge Data Due On Monday
(RTTNews) - Australia will on Monday see September data for the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, inflation was seen lower by 0.3 percent on month.
Thailand is scheduled to release September figures for inflation; in August, overall inflation was down 0.79 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 0.81 percent.
Hong Kong and Singapore will see September results for their respective private sector PMIs from S&P Global; in August, their scores were 50.7 and 48.8, respectively.
Finally, the markets in South Korea (Chuseok), Taiwan (Mid-Autumn Festival) and China (National Day) are off on Monday.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinshoffnung: SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst knapp im Minus -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Freitagshandel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag von seiner freundlichen Seite. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt drehte unterdessen ins Minus. Der Dow erreichte ein neues Rekordhoch. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Freitag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}