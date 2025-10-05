Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Bitcoin-Kurs steigt erstmals über die Schwelle von 125'000 US-Dollar
Trump kann sich offenbar über Zollerleichterungen für in den USA produzierte Autos vorstellen
Swisscom-Aktie: CEO setzt auf Italien, Effizienz und KI
Helvetia-Aktie: CEO rechnet mit höheren Prämien für Hauseigentümer
Roche-Aktie unter der Lupe: Experten empfehlen Roche im September mehrheitlich zum Verkauf
06.10.2025 00:02:58

Australia Inflation Gauge Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Monday see September data for the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, inflation was seen lower by 0.3 percent on month.

Thailand is scheduled to release September figures for inflation; in August, overall inflation was down 0.79 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 0.81 percent.

Hong Kong and Singapore will see September results for their respective private sector PMIs from S&P Global; in August, their scores were 50.7 and 48.8, respectively.

Finally, the markets in South Korea (Chuseok), Taiwan (Mid-Autumn Festival) and China (National Day) are off on Monday.

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 40: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
finanzen.net News

