Australia Inflation Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q2 figures for consumer prices, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall inflation is expected to rise 1.8 percent on quarter and 6.2 percent on year after gaining 2.1 percent on quarter and 5.1 percent on year in the previous three months.

The RBA's trimmed mean is tipped to increase 1.5 percent on quarter and 4.7 percent on year, up from 1.4 percent on quarter and 3.7 percent on year in Q1. The RBA's weighted median is expected to gained 1.4 percent on quarter and 4.2 percent on year, up from 1.0 percent on quarter and 3.2 percent on year in the three months prior.

China will provide June numbers for industrial profits; in May, profits were up 1.0 percent year to date.

Taiwan will see July results for its consumer confidence index; in June, the index score was 64.14.

Japan will release final May figures for its leading and coincident indexes; in April, their scores were 102.9 and 96.8, respectively.

Thailand will provide June numbers for industrial production, current account, retail sales and its coincident index. In May, industrial production was down 2.11 percent on year, the current account deficit was $3.7 billion, retail sales spiked an annual 10.7 percent and the coincident index had a score of 128.34.

