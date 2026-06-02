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02.06.2026 04:01:21
Australia Has A$27.1 Billion Current Account Deficit
(RTTNews) - Australia posted a seasonally adjusted current account deficit of A$27.1 billion in the first quarter of 2026, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.
That missed forecasts for a shortfall of A$23.1 billion following the downwardly revised A$23.0 billion deficit in the previous three months (originally -A$21.1 billion).
The capital and financial account surplus was A$18.6 billion, a decrease of A$1.9 billion on the December quarter 2025 surplus.
The net international investment liability position was A$707.6b at 31 March 2026.
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