|
02.12.2025 23:34:21
Australia GDP Data Due On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q3 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rise 0.7 percent on quarter and 2.0 percent on year after adding 0.6 percent on quarter and 1.8 percent on year in the previous three months.
Australia also will see November results for the construction and manufacturing indexes from AiG; in October, their scores were -7.1 and -22.0, respectively.
South Korea will provide Q3 data for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.2 percent on quarter and 1.7 percent on year after adding 0.7 percent on quarter and 0.6 percent on year in the three months prior.
Finally, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and China will see services PMI results from S&P Global.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX zieht letztlich an -- US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel verhalten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX fuhren am Dienstag moderate Gewinne ein. Auch an der Wall Street waren grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Unterdessen blieben die Anleger in Asien überwiegend in Deckung.