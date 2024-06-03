Australia Data On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Australia is scheduled to release a batch of data on Tuesday, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity, On tap are April figures for retail sales and Q1 data for current account and company profits.

Retail sales are expected to add 0.1 percent on month after slipping 04 percent in March. The current account is tipped to show a surplus of A$5.9 billion, down from A$11.8 billion in the previous three months. Company profits are seen lower by 0.9 percent on quarter after climbing 7.4 percent in the three months prior.

Japan will see May results for its monetary base, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.2 percent on year - up from 1.8 percent in April.

South Korea will provide May data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.2 percent on month and 2.8 percent on year. That follows the flat monthly reading and the 2.9 percent increase in April.