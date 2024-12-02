Australia Current Account Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Tuesday release Q3 numbers for its current account, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Forecasts suggest a deficit of A$10.3 billion following the A$10.7 billion shortfall in the previous three months.

Japan will see November figures for its monetary base; in October, the base was flat on an annual basis.

South Korea will provide November numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts calling for a decline of 0.1 percent on month and a gain of 1.7 percent on year following the flat monthly reading and the 1.3 percent yearly increase in October.

New Zealand will release Q3 data for terms of trade with expectations calling for a gain of 1.2 percent on quarter following the 2.0 percent increase in Q2.