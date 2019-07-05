|
05.07.2019 01:15:02
Australia Construction Sector Continues To Contract - AiG
(RTTNews) - The construction sector in Australia continued to contract in June, although at a slower rate, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed with a seasonally adjusted Performance of Construction Index score of 43.0.
That's up from 40.4 in May, although it remains well below the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, overall activity, new orders, employment, house building activity, apartment activity and commercial activity all strengthened but remained well in contraction.
Engineering activity also strengthened and continued to expand.
