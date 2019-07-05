05.07.2019 01:15:02

Australia Construction Sector Continues To Contract - AiG

(RTTNews) - The construction sector in Australia continued to contract in June, although at a slower rate, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed with a seasonally adjusted Performance of Construction Index score of 43.0.

That's up from 40.4 in May, although it remains well below the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, overall activity, new orders, employment, house building activity, apartment activity and commercial activity all strengthened but remained well in contraction.

Engineering activity also strengthened and continued to expand.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin: Berg- und Talfahrt geht weiter - Kurs zeitweise über 12'000 Dollar
Novogratz: Nach der Kursexplosion wird sich der Bitcoin in dieser Spanne festsetzen
Tesla-Aktie schiesst hoch: Tesla schafft Rekordauslieferungen im zweiten Quartal
Netflix streckt Fühler nach neuem Geschäftsbereich aus
SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Feiertagsbedingt kein US-Handel
ams kooperiert mit SmartSens Technology im Bereich der Bildsensoren - Aktie profitiert
Logitech-Aktie im Zuge eines positiven Kommentars der UBS gesucht
Trump wirft China und Europa Währungsmanipulation vor
US-Richter: Millionen-Urteil gegen Bayer wird wahrscheinlich reduziert - Aktie stark
OSRAM-Aktie im Plus: Finanzinvestoren bieten 3,4 Milliarden Euro für OSRAM

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Feiertagsbedingt kein US-Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt trat am Donnerstag auf der Stelle. Der DAX kam nur schwer in Gang. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Wall Street blieb am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB