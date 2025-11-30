Australia Company Operating Profit Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Monday release Q3 numbers for company operating profits and November figures for commodity prices, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In Q2, profits were down 2.4 percent on quarter, while commodity prices slipped 1.3 percent on year in October.

South Korea will provide preliminary November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 3.4 percent on year after slipped 1.5 percent in October. Exports care called higher by an annual 5.7 percent, up from 3.5 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $8.40 billion, up from $6.00 billion a month earlier.

New Zealand will see October figures for building consents; in September, consents were up 7.2 percent on month.

Hong Kong will provide October numbers for retail sales; in September, sales were up 5.9 percent on year.

Indonesia will release October trade data and November numbers for inflation. In September, imports were up 7.17 percent on year and exports rose an annual 11.41 percent for a trade surplus of $4.34 billion. Overall inflation was up 0.28 percent on month and 2.86 percent on year in October, while core CPI rose an annual 2.36 percent.

Finally, a number of the regional nations will see November results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia, Indonesia, Japan (Jibun), Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and China (Caixin).