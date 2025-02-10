Australia Business Confidence Survey Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Tuesday January results of the surveys of business confidence and business conditions from National Australia Bank, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, their scores were -2 and +6, respectively.

Indonesia will see January results for its consumer confidence index; in December, the index score was 127.7.

Finally, the markets in Japan (National Foundation Day) and Malaysia (Thaipusam) are closed on Tuesday and will re-open on Wednesday.