10.02.2025 23:31:13
Australia Business Confidence Survey Data Due On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - Australia will on Tuesday January results of the surveys of business confidence and business conditions from National Australia Bank, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, their scores were -2 and +6, respectively.
Indonesia will see January results for its consumer confidence index; in December, the index score was 127.7.
Finally, the markets in Japan (National Foundation Day) and Malaysia (Thaipusam) are closed on Tuesday and will re-open on Wednesday.
