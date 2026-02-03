Australia Building Approvals Sink 14.9% In December

(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 14.9 percent on month in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - coming in at 15,542.

That missed expectations for a decline of 6.4 percent following the 15.2 percent jump in November.

On a yearly basis, permits climbed 13.3 percent, easing from 20.2 percent in the previous month.

Private sector dwellings excluding houses fell 29.8 percent to 5,855 and private sector houses rose 0.4 percent to 9,487.

The value of total residential building fell 16.0 percent to A$9.49 billion and the value of total non-residential building fell 6.4 percent to A$6.83 billion.