Australia Building Approval Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release August figures for building approvals, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Approvals are expected to sink 6.1 percent on month and climb 10.3 percent on year after falling 3.6 percent on month and rising 9.0 percent on year in July.

Australia also will see September results for the construction and manufacturing indexes from AiG: in August, their scores were -6.9 and -16.6, respectively.

Japan will provide August numbers for average cash earnings; in July, earnings were up 3.3 percent on year, while overtime pay rose 3.1 percent and overtime wage income was up 4.7 percent.

Taiwan will release September figures for consumer prices; in August, overall inflation was up 0.13 percent on month and 2.04 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in China are closed until Thursday for the National Day holiday.