|
02.04.2025 00:04:01
Australia Building Approval Data Due On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release February figures for building approvals, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Approvals are expected to slip 1.4 percent on month and climbing 6.3 percent in January.
Australia also will see March results for the construction and manufacturing indexes from the Australian Industry Group; in February, they were at -3.7 and -8,2, respectively.
South Korea will provide March numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.2 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year. That following the 0.3 percent monthly increase and the 2.0 percent yearly gain in February.
Japan will release March data for monetary base, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 1.5 percent on year - improving from -1.9 percent in February.
Finally, the markets in Indonesia remail closed for Eid-ul-Fitr.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Zollpolitik im Fokus: Dow schlussendlich stabil -- SMI schliesslich mit Gewinnen -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen höher
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Dienstag Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Dienstag nach oben.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}